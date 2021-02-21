Sterling heads leader Man City to 1-0 victory at Arsenal

Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) AP

In what has become a stroll to the expected Premier League title, Manchester City is still finding ways of producing the unexpected.

Raheem Sterling is scoring from headers.

He took only 80 seconds to meet Riyad Mahrez's cross at Arsenal to clinch a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

“I’m 5 foot 7 and a half," Sterling said, "and every time I score a headed goal, it’s an extra buzz.”

His last two goals — in a season tally that's reached 13 — have come from his head after helping City to a victory at Liverpool two weeks ago.

And they are helping City dethrone Liverpool as champions and regain the trophy won in 2018 and 2019. When City beat Arsenal in the reverse fixture in October — provided by Sterling's foot — Pep Guardiola's side was in ninth place.

Now, with 13 games to go, City has a 10-point lead over Leicester after wining an 18th successive game in all competitions.

“We had a difficult start to the season, something we’re not used to," Sterling said. “It’s a credit to the team, we started to dig results out. We need to keep our focus and move on to the next one.”

The next one is a Champions League game at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Wednesday with the start of the knockout phase as City looks to lift the European Cup for the first time.

Although the scoreline at the Emirates Stadium was slender and City was not a constant threat for Arsenal, the 10th-place hosts could find no way past the central defensive duo of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

“It was harder than we expected it to be,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. "We adjusted our pressing in the second half. We didn’t create chances, but (we did) enough to win the game.