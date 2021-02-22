Dubois scores in OT, Winnipeg beats Vancouver 4-3

Vancouver Canucks center Zack MacEwen (71) fights for control of the puck with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 27 seconds into overtime after Vancouver's Elias Pettersson forced the extra period with a goal with 38 seconds left in regulation, and the Jets beat the Canucks 4-3 Sunday night, completing a two-game sweep.

Dubois finished with two goals and Winnipeg also got a goal and an assist from Mark Scheifele and a power-play goal from Neil Pionk in regulation.

Pettersson forced OT with his second goal of the game, and the Canucks also got a goal from Brandon Sutter.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

Winnipeg topped Vancouver 2-0 on Friday.

Pettersson forced OT with a blast from the top of the left faceoff circle. The goal came during an extended period of six-on-four play after Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey was called for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass and Vancouver pulled Holtby with 1:42 to go.

A power play earlier in the third had put the Jets up late . Sutter was called for high sticking 9:44 into the period after bringing down his stick on Dubois’ head.

Winnipeg capitalized on the man advantage, with Pionk’s blast from the point beating Holtby on the stick side.

The Jets were 1 for 3 on the power play, and the Canucks failed to convert on three opportunities with the extra player.

Scheifele knotted the score at 2-2 less than six minutes into the third.

Wheeler found the puck in a scrum along the boards and sent it to Scheifele as he streaked into the Canucks zone. Holtby stopped the initial shot but couldn’t control the rebound and the puck dribbled into the net behind him.

Schiefele and Wheeler had already registered assists, helping Winnipeg get on the board 14:37 into the second.

Wheeler found Dubois at the bottom of slot and fed him a pass from the goal line. The centerman beat Holtby with a quick snap shot for his first goal in a Jets uniform.

Sunday marked Dubois’ return to the lineup after missing four games with a muscle injury. It was just his third game since the Columbus Blue Jackets sent him to Winnipeg in a trade for winger Patrik Laine on Jan. 23.

Vancouver had a pair of goals in the first frame, starting with Sutter capitalizing on a fortunate bounce.

A shot from Canucks defenseman sailed wide and hit the end boards, sending the puck bouncing back to Sutter at the side of the Winnipeg net. The veteran forward popped it in past an out-of-position Hellebuyck, putting Vancouver up 3:38 into the game.

Pettersson added to the lead midway through the period with a play that appeared to leave Hellebuyck shaking his head. He had his back to the goalie when he put a stunning no-look shot through his legs and into the top-left corner of the net.

NOTES: Scheifele extend his point streak to 10 games with an assist on Dubois’ goal. He has seven goals, eight assists in the stretch. … J.T. Miller registered the 200th assist of his NHL career on Pettersson’s goal.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Montreal on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Canucks: Host Edmonton on Tuesday and Thursday nights.