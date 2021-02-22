Brooklyn faces Sacramento, aims for 7th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (12-18, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn comes into a matchup against Sacramento as winners of six straight games.

The Nets have gone 11-5 in home games. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.8 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 11.4.

The Kings are 5-7 on the road. Sacramento has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 136-125 on Feb. 15. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Nets. Irving is averaging 22.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 22.3 points and 7.1 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging three made 3-pointers and scoring 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 49.3% shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 50.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), Tyler Johnson: out (left adductor), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: day to day (knee), Glenn Robinson III: out (knee), Harrison Barnes: day to day (foot).