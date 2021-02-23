New York takes road win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

New York Rangers (6-7-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-3, fourth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Philadelphia looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Flyers are 8-4-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Nhl recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Rangers are 6-7-3 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Chris Kreider leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

New York defeated Philadelphia 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 13 assists and has 21 points this season. Joel Farabee has seven goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kevin Rooney leads the Rangers with a plus-five in 14 games this season. Ryan Strome has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), K'Andre Miller: day to day (upper body), Kaapo Kakko: out (covid-19), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Ryan Strome: out (concussion), Jacob Trouba: out (thumb).