No. 13 Creighton looks to extend streak vs DePaul

DePaul (4-10, 2-10) vs. No. 13 Creighton (16-5, 12-4)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Creighton looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over DePaul. In its last 13 wins against the Blue Demons, Creighton has won by an average of 17 points. DePaul's last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2015, a 70-60 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 46 percent of Creighton's points this season. For DePaul, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Charlie Moore and Pauly Paulicap have scored 45 percent of the team's points this season.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: DePaul is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Demons. Creighton has an assist on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) over its past three matchups while DePaul has assists on 27 of 76 field goals (35.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is rated second among Big East teams with an average of 79.1 points per game.

