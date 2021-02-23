UNCG looks to extend streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (9-15, 2-13) vs. UNC Greensboro (17-7, 12-4)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last 10 wins against the Catamounts, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points. Western Carolina's last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2016, an 83-77 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Isaiah Miller has put up 18 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the way for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley has complemented Miller and is producing 9.5 points per game. The Catamounts are led by Cory Hightower, who is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hightower has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. Hightower has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Carolina is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Western Carolina has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 73.1 points and allowing 84.4 points during those contests. UNC Greensboro has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 62.6.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SoCon teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25