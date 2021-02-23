Grady, Davidson visit George Mason

Davidson (11-6, 6-3) vs. George Mason (10-8, 6-6)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kellan Grady and Davidson will battle Jordan Miller and George Mason. The senior Grady has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Miller, a junior, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: George Mason's Miller has averaged 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Javon Greene has put up 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Grady has averaged 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while Hyunjung Lee has put up 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grady has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Mason is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: George Mason has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson as a collective unit has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams. The Wildcats have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25