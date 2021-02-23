No. 11 Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Miami

No. 11 Florida State (13-3, 9-2) vs. Miami (7-13, 3-12)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Florida State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. Florida State has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Hurricanes. Miami's last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2018, an 80-74 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hurricanes. Harlond Beverly is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Seminoles have been led by Raiquan Gray, who is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 31.9 percent of the 113 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over the last five games. He's also made 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seminoles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Canes. Miami has 29 assists on 66 field goals (43.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida State has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 79.3 points per game. The Seminoles have averaged 84 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25