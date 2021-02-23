No. 25 Tennessee looks to extend streak vs Vandy

No. 25 Tennessee (15-6, 8-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Tennessee looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. Tennessee has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Commodores. Vanderbilt's last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2017, a 67-56 win.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 20.5 points and 5.2 assists to lead the charge for the Commodores. Dylan Disu has complemented Pippen and is accounting for 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Volunteers are led by John Fulkerson, who is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pippen has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Tennessee has assists on 51 of 72 field goals (70.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Tennessee defense has held opponents to just 62.7 points per game, the 18th-lowest in Division I. Vanderbilt has given up an average of 73.8 points through 18 games (ranked 249th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25