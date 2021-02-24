Embiid and Doncic clash in Philadelphia-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (15-15, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (21-11, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic meet when Philadelphia hosts Dallas. Embiid is third in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and Doncic is fifth in the league averaging 28.9 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 13-2 at home. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are 7-7 on the road. Dallas gives up 113.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is shooting 52.6% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Doncic leads the Mavericks with 8.6 rebounds and averages 28.9 points. Jalen Brunson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 42 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (back).