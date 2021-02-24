Sports

Leonard, Los Angeles set for matchup with Memphis

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (23-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-14, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Leonard is eighth in the league averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-9 against Western Conference teams. Memphis ranks second in the league with 27.4 assists per game. Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.9.

The Clippers are 13-6 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 6.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 19.1 points and 7.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Leonard is averaging 27.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Zubac is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 50.7% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Dillon Brooks: day to day (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Clippers: Lou Williams: out (rest).

