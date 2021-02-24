E. Illinois seeks revenge on Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (9-15, 7-11) vs. Eastern Illinois (9-16, 6-12)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri goes for the season sweep over Eastern Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when the Redhawks shot 47.4 percent from the field while limiting Eastern Illinois to just 26.4 percent en route to a 31-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Marvin Johnson is putting up 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Johnson is Josiah Wallace, who is accounting for 14 points per game. The Redhawks are led by Chris Harris, who is averaging 12.6 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-13 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 9-3 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southeast Missouri is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Redhawks are 4-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 22.1 free throws per game.

