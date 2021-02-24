Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-1 in OT

Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) watch the play during first period NHL action in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

William Nylander tied it with 1:28 left in regulation and scored 1:06 into overtime to give the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 shots in his second consecutive start with Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body ailment. Auston Matthews had two assists to help Toronto split the two-game series and improve to 15-4-2.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary with 3:27 left in the third.

David Rittich made 37 saves in his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom sidelined by an upper-body injury. He beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.

Nylander took a pass from Matthews in the extra period and beat Rittich high for his seventh of the season.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Ottawa on Thursday, Saturday and Monday nights in a four-game series that will end in Calgary on Thursday, March 4.

Maple Leafs: At Edmonton on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights