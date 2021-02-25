Miami takes on Utah, seeks 5th straight win

Utah Jazz (26-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (15-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Utah.

The Heat are 8-7 in home games. Miami has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Jazz have gone 11-4 away from home. Utah has a 22-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won 112-94 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 26 points, and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.1 points while adding 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 107 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 45.1% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 121 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).