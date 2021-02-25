Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (15-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks second in the NBA scoring 30.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 11-6 in home games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 27.8 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.4.

The Hornets are 6-8 on the road. Charlotte ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 6.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 102-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 36 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led Golden State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is second on the Warriors with 6.0 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Curry is averaging 28.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Gordon Hayward has shot 48.6% and is averaging 21.8 points for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.2 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 43.8% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Hornets: Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).