Chicago faces Phoenix, looks for 4th straight win

Phoenix Suns (20-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into a matchup with Phoenix as winners of three straight games.

The Bulls have gone 7-9 at home. Chicago is ninth in the league with 26.2 assists per game led by Coby White averaging 5.2.

The Suns are 9-5 on the road. Phoenix is last in the Western Conference shooting 38% from 3-point range.

The Bulls and Suns match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 16.7 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Devin Booker is averaging 25 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, six steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

Suns: None listed.