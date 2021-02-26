Small scores 17 to lead Texas St by Louisiana- Monroe 58-49

Isiah Small registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 58-49 on Friday.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (17-6, 11-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Alonzo Sule added 10 points.

Marco Morency had 13 points for the Warhawks (7-17, 5-12). Josh Nicholas added 10 points.

The Bobcats are undefeated in three games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated ULM 69-63 on Jan. 23.

___

