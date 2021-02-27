Bradley looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Evansville (8-15, 6-11) vs. Bradley (11-15, 5-12)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. In its last seven wins against the Purple Aces, Bradley has won by an average of 13 points. Evansville's last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, a 68-44 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Purple Aces are led by juniors Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton. Givance is averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 assists while Newton is putting up 12.9 points and four rebounds per contest. The Braves have been led by Ja'Shon Henry and Sean East II, who have combined to score 19.7 points per outing.

KEY FACILITATOR: Givance has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. Givance has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Evansville is 0-9 when it allows at least 73 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Evansville's Frederking has attempted 131 3-pointers and connected on 40.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.5 percent. The Braves have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 7.8 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25