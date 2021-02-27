Ga. State looks for road win vs S. Alabama

Georgia State (13-5, 7-4) vs. South Alabama (16-9, 10-6)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks for its third straight win over South Alabama at Mitchell Center. South Alabama's last win at home against the Panthers came on Dec. 29, 2017.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 55 percent of South Alabama's points this season and 65 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Georgia State, Corey Allen, Eliel Nsoseme and Kane Williams have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's total scoring, including 51 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flowers has directly created 47 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 13-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Panthers are 0-5 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its past three contests while Georgia State has assists on 56 of 82 field goals (68.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25