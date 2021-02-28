Goodman scores 20, Oregon St. tops No. 14 Oregon women 88-77

Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, leading six into double figures as a deep and balanced Oregon State offense knocked off No. 14 Oregon 88-77 in the annual rivalry game on Sunday.

The game was a regular-season finale for both teams, who await seeding into the conference tournament March 3-7 in Las Vegas.

Goodman scored on breakaways,on stepbacks and added a pair of 3-pointers for good measure. Sasha Goforth added 17 points for Oregon State (9-6, 7-6 Pacific-12 Conference), making 9 of 9 free throws. Ellie Mack and Taya Corosdale each scored 14; Corosdale hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Taylor Jones scored 11 and Talia von Oelhoffen 10 for the Beavers, who shot 50% for the game (27 of 54) with 11 3-pointers.

Sedona Prince paced the Ducks (13-7, 10-7) with 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting, but scored only four in nine minutes after halftime. Taylor Mikesell and Erin Boley each added 16 points and Nyara Sabally 13 with 10 rebounds for Oregon. It was Sabally's fourth double-double of the season.

After a 6-2 spurt to begin the contest, the Beavers led for all but the final 1:41 of the opening quarter. A pair of Goforth free throws followed by a Corosdale 3 put Oregon State on top 31-27. Oregon tied it at 31 but never regained the lead.

The Beavers broke away with a 14-4 run over the last 5:04 of the third quarter, holding Oregon to four free throws, to lead by 11 going into the final period. The Ducks never came closer than eight.