LaVine, Bulls set for matchup with the Pelicans

Chicago Bulls (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against New Orleans. He currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are 10-7 in home games. New Orleans averages 46.5 rebounds per game and is 1-6 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Bulls are 8-7 in road games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 129-116 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. LaVine led Chicago with 46 points, and Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson leads the Pelicans scoring 25.5 points per game, and is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Lonzo Ball is averaging 16.7 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Coby White leads the Bulls averaging 5.1 assists while scoring 16 points per game. LaVine is averaging four made 3-pointers and scoring 31 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 124 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124 points on 50.8% shooting.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).