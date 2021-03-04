Phoenix faces Golden State, aims for 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (19-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-11, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Golden State.

The Suns have gone 3-2 against division opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from deep, led by Mikal Bridges shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 3-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State averages 113.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 114-93 on Jan. 28. Bridges scored 20 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.2 points per game, and is averaging 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 29.7 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Kent Bazemore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, nine steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).