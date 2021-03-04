Pullin, UC Riverside visit CSUN

UC Riverside (11-7, 8-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (9-10, 5-7)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zyon Pullin and UC Riverside will go up against TJ Starks and Cal State Northridge. The sophomore Pullin is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Starks, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 25.8 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors. Pullin, Arinze Chidom, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Highlanders points over the team's last five games.POTENT PULLIN: Pullin has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last five games. He's also made 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Matadors are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Highlanders are 5-0 when they make 13 or more 3-pointers and 6-7 when the team hits fewer than 13 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Riverside defense has held opponents to just 63.2 points per game, the 26th-lowest in Division I. Cal State Northridge has given up an average of 78.2 points through 19 games (ranked 306th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25