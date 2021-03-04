Sports

UTSA squares off against Southwestern Adventist

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Southwestern Adventist vs. UTSA (13-10)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Knights of NAIA member Southwestern Adventist. UTSA is coming off a 96-79 win at home over UAB in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 26 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners scored 72.3 points per contest across those 10 games.

