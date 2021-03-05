Oilers face the Flames on 3-game skid

Calgary Flames (11-11-2, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-11-0, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton enters the matchup with Calgary after losing three straight games.

The Oilers are 14-11-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Darnell Nurse leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The Flames are 11-11-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary has given up 18 power-play goals, stopping 78.8% of opponent chances.

Edmonton took down Calgary 7-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 20. Connor McDavid scored three goals for the Oilers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 26 assists. Leon Draisaitl has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Johnny Gaudreau has 21 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 12 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Flames: None listed.