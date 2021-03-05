Stetson meets Liberty in Atlantic Sun semis

Stetson (11-13, 8-9) vs. Liberty (21-5, 12-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Semifinals, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson is ready to face Liberty with a spot in the Atlantic Sun championship game on the line. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Flames shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting Stetson to just 34.3 percent en route to the 68-58 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Darius McGhee is putting up 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Flames. Chris Parker is also a top contributor, producing 10.2 points per game. The Hatters are led by Rob Perry, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 38 percent of the 137 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last five games. He's also made 67 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hatters have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flames. Liberty has an assist on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three games while Stetson has assists on 60 of 89 field goals (67.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 58.9 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25