Belmont faces Morehead St. in OVC semis

Morehead State (22-7, 19-3) vs. Belmont (26-3, 20-2)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the OVC championship game is on the line as Morehead State and Belmont are set to face off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Eagles outshot Belmont from the field 45 percent to 36.8 percent and hit 17 more foul shots en route to an 89-82 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Belmont's Grayson Murphy has averaged 10.9 points, eight rebounds and 5.6 assists while Nick Muszynski has put up 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Eagles, Johni Broome has averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while Devon Cooper has put up 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Murphy has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Morehead State is 17-0 when it limits opponents to 65 or fewer points, and 5-7 when opposing teams exceed 65 points. Belmont is 25-0 when holding opponents to 78 points or fewer, and 1-3 whenever teams score more than 78 on the Bruins.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked 15th overall by scoring 81.7 points per game this year. Morehead State has only averaged 68.2 points per game, which ranks 249th.

