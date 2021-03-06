Oregon State looks for home win vs Oregon

Oregon (18-5, 13-4) vs. Oregon State (14-11, 11-9)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its fourth straight win over Oregon at Gill Coliseum. The last victory for the Ducks at Oregon State was an 80-59 win on March 4, 2017.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have combined to account for 46 percent of Oregon State's scoring this season. For Oregon, Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Eric Williams Jr. and Chandler Lawson have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Oregon scoring, including 87 percent of the team's points over its last five games.EXCELLENT EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He's also made 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 15-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Ducks are 3-5 when opponents score more than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ducks. Oregon State has an assist on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Oregon has assists on 35 of 85 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon as a collective unit has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25