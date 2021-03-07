Champagnie leads St. John’s past Seton Hall 81-71

Julian Champagnie had 22 points as St. John's topped Seton Hall 81-71 on Saturday night.

Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 14 for St. John's (16-10, 10-9 Big East Conference), which erased an 18-0 deficit. Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and Greg Williams Jr. had 11.

St. John's totaled 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (13-12, 10-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 13 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates. Seton Hall defeated St. John's 77-68 on Dec. 11.

The teams meet again Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s is the No. 4 seed, and Seton Hall is seeded fifth.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25