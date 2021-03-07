Sports

Mosley’s late TD run helps PVAMU beat Texas Southern 20-19

The Associated Press

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Kristian Mosley scored on a 4-yard run with 1:40 to play and Prairie View beat Texas Southern 20-19 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (1-0, 1-0 Southwestern Conference) has won six in a row against the Tigers (0-1, 0-1).

Freshman quarterback Trazon Connley, who replaced starter Tyreke Starks after halftime, hit Chris Johnson to convert a fourth-and-18 from the 22 and Mosley scored the winning touchdown on the next play.

Thaddeus Peyton was 18-of-22 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Texas Southern. LaDarius Owens added 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.

