Vandy meets A&M in SEC tourney

No. 13 seed Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8) vs. No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13)

Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M is set to match up against Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC tournament. Vanderbilt lost 56-46 to Mississippi in its most recent game, while Texas A&M fell 87-80 against Arkansas in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler have collectively scored 41 percent of the team's points this season, including 54 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.POTENT PIPPEN JR.: Scotty Pippen Jr. has connected on 39 percent of the 105 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Texas A&M is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 8-4 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Aggies are 3-9 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

