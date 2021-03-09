Elon, Drexel meet in CAA finals

Elon (10-8, 7-7) vs. Drexel (11-7, 6-5)

Colonial Conference Tourney Championship, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Drexel are prepared to match up in the Championship of the CAA tournament. Drexel earned a 74-67 win over Northeastern in its most recent game, while Elon got a 76-58 win against Hofstra in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Drexel's Camren Wynter has averaged 17.3 points and 5.4 assists while James Butler has put up 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Hunter McIntosh has averaged 15.5 points while Ikenna Ndugba has put up 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MCINTOSH: McIntosh has connected on 35 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 41 over the last five games. He's also made 89.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-1 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Drexel has 43 assists on 85 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three outings while Elon has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CAA teams. The Phoenix have averaged 10.1 3-pointers per game over their seven-game winning streak.

