Bey, Pistons take on the Hornets

Detroit Pistons (10-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (17-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets host Saddiq Bey and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference play.

The Hornets are 9-9 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons are 7-15 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is 4-11 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Hornets and Pistons square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier leads the Hornets with 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Mason Plumlee is averaging 10.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 43 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 50.2% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: day to day (hip), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle), Devonte' Graham: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Frank Jackson: day to day (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Josh Jackson: day to day (illness), Jerami Grant: day to day (quad).