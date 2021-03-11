Bishop scores 22 to lift Montana St. past Idaho St. 71-63

Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 71-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Bishop hit all 11 of his free throws.

Jubrile Belo had 19 points for fifth seed Montana State (12-9). Amin Adamu added 10 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had nine rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 18 points for the fourth seed Bengals (13-11). Austin Smellie added 11 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Parker had 10 points.

Montana State will play top seed Southern Utah in a Friday semifinal the first time in 12 years the Bobcats have been in the semis.

