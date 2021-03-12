Miami faces Chicago, seeks 5th straight road win

Miami Heat (19-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Chicago looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Bulls are 7-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 5.7.

The Heat are 10-12 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 14-7 against opponents under .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 11.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, eight assists and two steals for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 47.3% shooting.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 107.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, eight steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 43.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Devon Dotson: out (knee), Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).

Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf).