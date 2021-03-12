New Orleans faces Cleveland, aims to end home losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-22, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pelicans -8; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Pelicans are 10-10 on their home court. New Orleans averages 46.2 rebounds per game and is 1-7 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Cavaliers are 5-12 in road games. Cleveland is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.4.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.0 rebounds and averages 8.2 points. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.9 points per game and shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen is shooting 68.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 117.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points on 50.3% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 44 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: JJ Redick: out (heel).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Darius Garland: day to day (groin), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: day to day (calf).