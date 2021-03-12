Florida, Tennessee meet in SEC quarters

Florida (14-8, 10-7) vs. No. 4 seed Tennessee (17-7, 10-7)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is set to take on Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 7, when the Volunteers shot 43.5 percent from the field en route to the 11-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Tre Mann is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gators. Colin Castleton is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The Volunteers have been led by Jaden Springer, who is averaging 11.3 points.MIGHTY MANN: Mann has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He's also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Tennessee has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three games while Florida has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. The Florida offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25