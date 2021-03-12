Mizzou, Arkansas meet in SEC quarters

Missouri (16-8, 9-8) vs. No. 2 seed Arkansas (21-5, 13-4)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri is set to meet Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 13, when the Razorbacks shot 46.8 percent from the field while limiting Missouri to just 44.3 percent en route to the five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas' JD Notae, Jalen Tate and Justin Smith have collectively scored 41 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dru Smith has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has 48 assists on 95 field goals (50.5 percent) over its past three games while Missouri has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks seventh nationally. The Missouri defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25