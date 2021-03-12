Seattle meets Grand Canyon in WAC semis

Seattle (12-10, 5-5) vs. No. 1 seed Grand Canyon (15-6, 9-3)

Western Athletic Conference Tourney Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon is set to face Seattle with the winner securing a spot in the WAC championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 27, when the Antelopes shot 48.1 percent from the field while limiting Seattle to just 40 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Alessandro Lever, Mikey Dixon and Oscar Frayer have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this year and 77 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 61.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Darrion Trammell has had his hand in 46 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Antelopes are 11-0 when they score at least 71 points and 4-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Redhawks are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 7-10 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Antelopes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Grand Canyon has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) over its past three games while Seattle has assists on 26 of 81 field goals (32.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 38.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

