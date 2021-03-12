Oregon State meets Oregon in Pac-12 semis

Oregon State (15-12, 12-10) vs. Oregon (20-5, 15-4)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State is ready to take on Oregon with a spot in the Pac-12 championship game up for grabs. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 7, when the Ducks outshot Oregon State 57.4 percent to 51.9 percent and made 11 more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Ethan Thompson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 118 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Ducks are 4-5 when opponents score more than 71 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ducks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beavers. Oregon has 48 assists on 94 field goals (51.1 percent) over its past three games while Oregon State has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 10.2 3-pointers per game over their six-game winning streak.

