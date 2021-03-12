Colorado, USC meet in Pac-12 semis

Colorado (21-7, 16-6) vs. No. 2 seed Southern California (22-6, 16-5)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is set to take on Southern California with a spot in the Pac-12 championship game on the line. In the regular season, Colorado won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 25, when the Buffaloes outshot Southern California from the field 47.4 percent to 38.3 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers on the way to the 80-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado's McKinley Wright IV, Jeriah Horne and D'Shawn Schwartz have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Buffaloes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has accounted for 56 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 22-1 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Southern California has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three games while Colorado has assists on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 74.9 points per game. The Trojans have averaged 78 points per game over their last three games.

