Miami takes road win streak into matchup with Orlando

Miami Heat (20-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Orlando aiming to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Magic are 9-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 4-13 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 46.7 rebounds per game.

The Heat are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.3.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Heat defeated the Magic 111-103 in their last meeting on March 11. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 27 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is shooting 48.8% and averaging 24.6 points. Dwayne Bacon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers and 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Butler has shot 46.1% and is averaging 21.1 points for the Heat. Kendrick Nunn is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.2% shooting.

Heat: 9-1, averaging 106.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points on 42.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), James Ennis III: out (calf), Evan Fournier: out (groin), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf).