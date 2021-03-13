Beal and Antetokounmpo clash in Washington-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (23-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Bradley Beal and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Washington and Milwaukee square off. Beal is first in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fifth in the league averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Wizards are 5-15 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.8.

The Bucks are 13-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the best team in the Eastern Conference scoring 16 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 5.3.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is second on the Wizards averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 32.1 points per game while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Westbrook is averaging 23.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 28.9 points while adding 11.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Khris Middleton is averaging seven rebounds and 19.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (ankle).