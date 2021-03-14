NBA has a record day with 5 triple-doubles

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) pressures Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

An NBA-record five players had triple-doubles Saturday, including former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook in the same game.

All-Stars James Harden, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis also had triple-doubles in victories by their teams.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help Milwaukee beat Washington 125-119. The two-time MVP helped the Bucks overcome 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds by Westbrook, who owns the NBA record with 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17.

Triple-doubles have since become more common — he averaged one for three straight seasons — but there had never been so many as during Saturday's eight-game schedule.

Randle started the record day with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in New York's 119-97 victory in Oklahoma City, becoming the first Knicks player with two triple-doubles in the same season since Mark Jackson in the 1988-89 season.

Harden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his ninth triple-double since being traded to Brooklyn in January, as the Nets beat Detroit 100-95.

Sabonis got the last of the night with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Indiana to a 122-111 victory in Phoenix.