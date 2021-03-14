Top scorers Huberdeau and Kane meet in Florida-Chicago matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (14-10-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (18-5-4, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Jonathan Huberdeau and Patrick Kane, meet when Florida and Chicago square off. Huberdeau is seventh in the NHL with 32 points and Kane currently ranks third in the league with 41 points.

The Panthers are 18-5-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Florida is sixth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Blackhawks are 14-10-5 against Central Division teams. Chicago is 14th in the Nhl with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 11 goals and has 31 points. Huberdeau has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 15 goals and has 29 points. Dominik Kubalik has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: None listed.