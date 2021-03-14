New York hosts Philadelphia after shutout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (13-9-3, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (11-12-3, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit New York after the Rangers shut out Boston 4-0. Keith Kinkaid earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 18 saves.

The Rangers are 11-12-3 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 46 total minutes.

The Flyers are 13-9-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is ninth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by James van Riemsdyk with 12.

In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Philadelphia won 4-3. Claude Giroux recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich leads the Rangers with 22 points, scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists. Chris Kreider has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 28 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 16 assists. Sean Couturier has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: Michael Raffl: day to day (hand).