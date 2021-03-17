Detroit hosts Dallas after Erne’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-9-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-17-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Detroit after Adam Erne scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-2 victory against the Hurricanes.

The Red Wings are 9-17-4 against division opponents. Detroit has converted on 12.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 11 power-play goals.

The Stars are 9-9-7 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the NHL recording 28.8 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Dallas won 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 17 assists and has 18 points this season. Filip Zadina has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 14 goals and has 27 points. Roope Hintz has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Stars: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Mark Pysyk: day to day (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (lower body).