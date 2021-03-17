UCLA faces Michigan State in First Four

No. 11 seed UCLA (17-9) vs. No. 11 seed Michigan State (15-12)

NCAA Tournament First Four, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 8:57 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA and Michigan State are set to collide in a NCAA First Four matchup. Michigan State lost 68-57 to Maryland in its most recent game, while UCLA fell 83-79 in overtime against Oregon State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Aaron Henry has averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Complementing Henry is Joey Hauser, who is maintaining an average of 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 11.7 points and six rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Henry has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 29 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 10-12 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bruins are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 6-9 when opponents exceed 62 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Michigan State has an assist on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) over its previous three contests while UCLA has assists on 37 of 84 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has averaged 70.6 points per game over its last five games. The Bruins have given up 72 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25