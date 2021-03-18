Lakers face the Hornets on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (20-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-13, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -8; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Lakers have gone 13-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 18-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are 8-11 on the road. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell is shooting 63.7% and averaging 14.5 points. Dennis Schroder is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 7.4 rebounds and averages 9.5 points. P.J. Washington is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 15.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.4% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 51.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Marc Gasol: day to day (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Hornets: None listed.