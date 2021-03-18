Oklahoma St., Liberty meet in First Round

No. 13 seed Liberty (23-5) vs. No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (20-8)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Friday, 5:25 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is set to take on Oklahoma State in a NCAA first round matchup. Liberty beat North Alabama by four on March 3, while Oklahoma State fell to Texas on Saturday, 91-86.

TEAM LEADERS: Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham has averaged 18 points and 5.6 rebounds while Kalib Boone has put up 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Flames, Darius McGhee has averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Blake Preston has put up 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cunningham has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has 42 assists on 88 field goals (47.7 percent) across its past three games while Liberty has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Liberty offense has turned the ball over on 15.2 percent of its possessions, the ninth-best mark in Division I. 21.7 percent of all Oklahoma State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cowboys are ranked 305th, nationally).

